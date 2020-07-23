UrduPoint.com
Chinese Embassy In Washington Calls On US To Calm Tensions - Statement

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:20 AM

Chinese Embassy in Washington Calls on US to Calm Tensions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in Washington issued a statement calling on the United States to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

"If the China-US relationship is a vehicle, the US is taking it onto a wrong path, and worse still, it is hitting the accelerator," the Chinese Embassy said in the statement on Wednesday night. "It's time to step on the brakes and return to the right direction."

Earlier on Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it has ordered China to close by the end of the world week its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it has engaged for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to the embassy in Washington.

The Chinese Embassy said in an earlier statement that it strongly condemned the closure of China's consulate in Houston and warned that Beijing would respond to what it considers to be a "political provocation."

