Chinese Embassy in Washington Says US Visa Restrictions Violate International Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The US imposition of visa restrictions on Chinese officials violates the norms of international relations, interferes in the country's domestic affairs and erodes its interests, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said in a statement.

"With the excuse of human rights, the US side has gone one step further today and announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials, after imposing sanctions on some Chinese organizations and companies yesterday," the embassy said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

"It seriously violates the basic norms governing international relations, interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's interests."

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the introduction of visa restrictions against Chinese government and Communist Party officials over alleged human rights violations in the country's Xinjiang region. China has repeatedly refuted US allegations.