Chinese Embassy in Washington Strongly Condemns Closure of Consulate in Texas - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday strongly condemned the closure of China's consulate in the US city of Houston and warned that Beijing would respond to what it considers a "political provocation.

"We strongly condemn and firmly oppose the abrupt demand for closure of Chinese Consulate-General in Houston. This is a political provocation," the embassy said in a statement. "We urge the US side to immediately revoke this erroneous decision. Otherwise, China will have to respond with legitimate and necessary actions."