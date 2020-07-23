Chinese Embassy in Washington Strongly Condemns Consulate Closure in Texas - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in Washington strongly condemned the closure of China's consulate in Houston, Texas, and warned that Beijing would respond to what it considers to be a "political provocation."

"We strongly condemn and firmly oppose the abrupt demand for closure of Chinese Consulate-General in Houston. This is a political provocation," the Chinese embassy said in a statement on Wednesday. "We urge the US side to immediately revoke this erroneous decision. Otherwise, China will have to respond with legitimate and necessary actions."

Earlier on Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that its has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston over accusations that it engaged for years in "massive illegal spying and influence operations" in the United States.

The State Department has directed the Chinese consulate to close by Friday afternoon.

The Chinese embassy said the US accusations are "groundless fabrications" and blamed the Trump administration for recklessly stigmatizing China and fanning up hatred as a result of which the diplomatic mission in Washington recently received multiple threats.

The Chinese embassy also said the United States' decision to close the consulate in Houston will backfire.

Regarding media reports that consulate staff were burning documents in the courtyard, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that "the Consulate-General functions in a normal mode."

US-China relations have significantly soured in the past several years with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a poor response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals.