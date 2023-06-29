Open Menu

Chinese Embassy Says More Exchanges, Visits With US Expected In Coming Weeks, Months

Published June 29, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) More visits and exchanges at a senior level are expected between China and the United States in the coming weeks and months, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Wednesday.

"I believe that you may expect more exchanges and visits by senior officials between China and US in the coming weeks and months," Liu Pengyu told reporters.

