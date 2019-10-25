UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Embassy Says UK Police Yet Unable To Confirm Citizenship Of 39 Deceased People

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:40 AM

Chinese Embassy Says UK Police Yet Unable to Confirm Citizenship of 39 Deceased People

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The UK police are currently unable to certify that 39 people, whose bodies were found inside a truck container in the UK county of Essex, had Chinese citizenship, the Asian country's embassy in the United Kingdom said on Friday.

"The Chinese Embassy has sent a team led by the minister-counsellor in charge of consular affairs to Essex, England. They have met with the local police. The police said that they are verifying the identity of the deceased, whose nationality still cannot be confirmed," the embassy said in a response to a media outlet's question, published on its website.

The container with the 39 bodies was recovered in the Waterglade Industrial Park early on Wednesday.

A 25-year man from Northern Ireland” the driver of the truck ” was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry subsequently said that the truck had been registered in the country's city of Varna.

Moreover, Irish vehicle company Global Trailer Rentals (GTR) told Sputnik late on Thursday that it owned the truck but the lorry had been rented. The company said all its vehicles had been equipped with GPS tracking systems so it had passed all the data about people who used the truck to the authorities.

Media have reported that apart from opening a murder probe, the authorities have launched a parallel investigation into whether people-smuggling criminal groups had a role in the incident.

Related Topics

UK Murder Police China Company Driver Vehicles Vehicle Varna Man Ireland United Kingdom Citizenship Criminals Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

8 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Beeâ€™ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

8 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

8 hours ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.