Chinese Embassy Seeks to Calm Bosnia Coronavirus Fears With Open Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina published an open letter addressed to "friends" in this Balkan country in a bid to allay their anxiety about the virus outbreak.

"We understand your concerns but competent medical experts have determined that there are no grounds for panic because this could lead to even greater losses," the diplomatic mission said.

Bosnia does not have any confirmed cases of infection with the new strain of coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan, where Chinese authorities are building a specialist hospital, it added.

The embassy said the discovery of the virus's genome and China's experience in containing an outbreak of another coronavirus, SARS, in 2003 made it uniquely equipped to deal with the emergency.

The virus has spread from Wuhan across China since last December, sickening almost 10,000 people. It has been detected in over 20 other countries, including several European nations, but all 213 fatalities have been in China.