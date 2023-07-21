Open Menu

Chinese Embassy Slams US Claims China-Linked Hackers Breached Envoy Burns' Email Account

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Chinese Embassy Slams US Claims China-Linked Hackers Breached Envoy Burns' Email Account

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu in a statement to Sputnik rejected US accusations that Chinese-backed hackers breached the email account of US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns recently.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources, that Chinese-linked hackers allegedly accessed the email account of Burns, compromising hundreds of thousands of government emails.

"China firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms," Liu said in a statement on Thursday. "This position is consistent and clear. Given the virtual nature of cyberspace and the fact that there are all kinds of online actors who are difficult to trace, identifying the source of cyber attacks is a complex technical issue.

"

Liu further highlighted the importance of having enough evidence when identifying cyber-related incidents, rather than make groundless speculations and allegations.

According to the WSJ report, the alleged spying campaign that resulted in the hacking of Burns' email account was disclosed last week. The report said certain unclassified emails targeted in the cyber intrusion may have provided hackers information about several visits to China by US officials and international conversations about US policies with China.

The report said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his inner circle of top advisers were not targeted during the hacking event, it was limited to a small group of senior US officials responsible for managing the US-China relationship.

Related Topics

China Circle May Event All Government Top Hacking

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

4 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

4 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

5 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

5 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

5 hours ago
World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

5 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

5 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

5 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

5 hours ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

6 hours ago

More Stories From World