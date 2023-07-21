Chinese Embassy Slams US Claims China-Linked Hackers Breached Envoy Burns' Email Account

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu in a statement to Sputnik rejected US accusations that Chinese-backed hackers breached the email account of US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns recently.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources, that Chinese-linked hackers allegedly accessed the email account of Burns, compromising hundreds of thousands of government emails.

"China firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms," Liu said in a statement on Thursday. "This position is consistent and clear. Given the virtual nature of cyberspace and the fact that there are all kinds of online actors who are difficult to trace, identifying the source of cyber attacks is a complex technical issue.

"

Liu further highlighted the importance of having enough evidence when identifying cyber-related incidents, rather than make groundless speculations and allegations.

According to the WSJ report, the alleged spying campaign that resulted in the hacking of Burns' email account was disclosed last week. The report said certain unclassified emails targeted in the cyber intrusion may have provided hackers information about several visits to China by US officials and international conversations about US policies with China.

The report said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his inner circle of top advisers were not targeted during the hacking event, it was limited to a small group of senior US officials responsible for managing the US-China relationship.