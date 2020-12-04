MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Friday denounced US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe's recent op-ed piece, in which he called China the greatest global threat since the end of World War II, as factually flawed and extremely irresponsible.

Ratcliffe wrote in the article published in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that China posed the greatest threat to democracy and freedom worldwide. He stressed that Beijing's ultimate goal was global economic, military and technological domination and warned that a bipartisan response was needed to curb China's growing influence. Ratcliffe went on to accuse Beijing of not only inflicting $500-billion worth of economic damage to the United States through intellectual property theft but using the stolen technology to supplant US businesses across the world.

"This article is just fact-distorting, which only lays bare the entrenched Cold-War mindset and ideological prejudices of some people on the US side. Their Attempt to contain China run counter to the historical trend and the world's expectation for peace, development and cooperation, thus are doomed to fail," the diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter.

The Chinese Embassy added that the US government and some corporations had long been engaged in large-scale cybertheft, spying and attacks.

"The zero-sum game is anachronistic. Attempts to incite distrust and even hatred among different nations and civilizations are extremely irresponsible. Facts have proved time and again that China and the US stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," the embassy noted.

In mid-November, the Axios news portal reported, citing informed sources, that US President Donald Trump was going to introduce "a series of hardline policies" on China before his term ends on January 20, including sanctions on Chinese companies and officials. It added that Trump was planning to either slap with sanctions or restrict trade with companies, officials and government entities, citing alleged human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, or threats to the US national security.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to projected US President-elect Joe Biden on what he said was Biden's victory in the election and expressed hope the troubled China-US relations would finally improve.