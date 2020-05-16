Chinese enterprise donates 2 automatic intelligent mask production lines to help Pakistan build mask industry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Xuzhou Xunyike System Technology, a leading high-tech enterprise providing integrated solutions for intelligent manufacturing has donated two automatic intelligent mask production lines to help Pakistan build the mask industry.

Each machine has a capacity to produce 100,000 masks per day, Qin Ping, General Manager of Xunyike, located in Xiangcheng District of Suzhou, said in an interview.

The production line donated to Pakistan, through Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, can ensure fully automatic production.

It can also ensure remote data collection, debugging and maintenance services by giving operating instructions in Suzhou.

"There is no mask industry in Pakistan, so we are donating the production lines to help Pakistan build the mask industry," he told Economic Daily-China Economic Net.

Qin Ping said, "When the Hubei epidemic broke out, we donated some masks to Hubei province. Later, outbreaks in foreign countries began to occur in large areas. We also wanted to donate some masks at the beginning. However, our company did not originally produce masks. It was difficult to buy masks at that time. We decided to donate a mask production line." In March this year, Xunyi Branch donated two fully automatic intelligent mask production lines to Pakistan.

"Pakistan is closer to us and one of the countries with better relations. Considering the opportunity to do some communication in the future, I chose (donate) Pakistan," he added.

Qin Ping said the complete mask production line involves a lot of things. In addition to the mask machine itself, there are also packaging systems and other auxiliary equipment.

"We initially considered donating a complete, fully automatic (mask production line), but considering that Pakistan itself does not have a mask industry, we later handed over relatively easy-to-operate semi-automatic equipment, at least to ensure that export masks can be produced immediately," he added.

Qin Ping said the fully automatic mask production line has relatively high skills requirements for workers, and the equipment has to be assembled after the equipment is disassembled and shipped. The process is very complicated.

"The semi-automatic production line only needs more labor. Although the production capacity is not as high as that of fully automatic, but if the workers can be skilled in operation, the two production lines donated by us should produce 100,000 masks per day should be no problem." Liu Huaqu, Technical Supervisor informed that the company developed its mask producing machine in the first 15 days after the outbreak of COVID-19.