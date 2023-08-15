Open Menu

Chinese Enterprises Participation In Karachi Expo To Help Enhance Pakistan's Exports To China: Ghulam Qadir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The Chinese enterprises showed great interest in the diverse Pakistani products at the recently concluded first International Food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi and expressed willingness to do business with local companies injecting essential momentum into Pakistan's efforts to enhance exports to China, said Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir on Tuesday

"It was a wonderful event wherein we were able to arrange many business-to-business meetings between the Chinese and local manufacturers and they were very excited to see the diversity of outstanding products during the expo," he told APP here.

Ghulam Qadir led a delegation of around 110 Chinese representatives from Beijing and neighboring provinces at expo.

This year's theme of the exhibition was Growing a Sustainable Future, and the expo brought international and local communities together to generate hope for building a common future.

A large number of the Chinese seafood and grain associations participated in the exhibition after the signing of� the protocols for meat, chili, and other products.

The commercial counsellor said that the expo was very well arranged by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the response of the Chinese businessmen is very encouraging.

"Chinese are very happy and they want to do business. The prices are competitive. The products range is very good. Diversity is there and so I think we have a lot of export prospects," he added.

He informed that the Chinese enterprises wanted to import rice, sesame, sesame oil, and meat from Pakistan which will help increase our exports to China.

A number of Chinese companies were wanting to visit meat factories and some of them have shown interest in high-quality chili.

Responding to a question, he said that the Chinese delegations have held very important meetings in Karachi and they were very satisfied to explore new opportunities and make smooth strategic alliances.

� It also provided an opportunity for the Chinese delegation to explore partnerships with local businesses and build strong relationships with Pakistani customers.

In addition, this event was a great opportunity for these companies to tap into new markets and gain greater market share in the country," he added.

