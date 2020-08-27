UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Envoy Calls For More Support For Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

Chinese envoy calls for more support for Iraq

A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked the international community to help Iraq fight terrorism and rebuild its economy while respecting the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked the international community to help Iraq fight terrorism and rebuild its economy while respecting the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

As Iraq is planning to hold early elections in June 2021, the political process in Iraq is at a crucial stage. The international community should respect Iraq's ownership and leadership in all its endeavors, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

When lending a helping hand, it is important to first listen to the views of Iraq, respect its sovereignty, refrain from imposing solutions and interfering in Iraq's internal affairs, he told the Security Council.Geng asked for support for Iraq's efforts to safeguard national security and combat terrorism.

"We call on the international community to continue to support Iraq in consolidating the hard-won results of counter-terrorism and addressing the issue of foreign terrorist fighters. We should also support Iraq in bringing terrorists to justice in accordance with its domestic laws, and reject double standards and politicization in counter-terrorism." The international community should help Iraq address current challenges and boost socio-economic development, said Geng.

The war-torn country is now confronted with economic and fiscal hardships, exacerbated by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. The international community must intensify efforts to help Iraq carry out reconstruction,diversify its economy, create more jobs, eradicate poverty, and improve public services and livelihoods, he said.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations China Iraq Oil Independence June All From Jobs

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

22 minutes ago

Delegation of PLJ committee of PBC calls on CJP

3 minutes ago

Pesco teams remove 40 direct hooks in operation ag ..

3 minutes ago

Ehsaas NSER Survey underway to collect poor househ ..

3 minutes ago

Appointment, extension letters disbursed among PHA ..

7 minutes ago

ICCI hails CDA Board for reducing additional store ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.