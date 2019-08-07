UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Envoy Deeply Regrets, Firmly Opposes U.S. Withdrawal From INF Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:35 PM

Chinese envoy deeply regrets, firmly opposes U.S. withdrawal from INF Treaty

Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs, Li Song, on Tuesday said China deeply regrets and firmly opposes the United States' withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in disregard of international opposition

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs, Li Song, on Tuesday said China deeply regrets and firmly opposes the United States' withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in disregard of international opposition.

Li Song presented China's position and proposition on the U.S. withdrawal from the INF Treaty at the Conference on Disarmament.

"Its real intention is to make the Treaty no longer binding on itself so that it can unilaterally seek military and strategic edge," Li said.

"If the U.S. adopts the above irresponsible unilateral measures, it will severely undermine global strategic balance and stability, intensify tensions in international relations, undermine strategic mutual trust of major countries, disrupt international nuclear disarmament and arms control processes, and threaten peace and security in relevant regions," the Chinese envoy added.

Related Topics

China Nuclear United States From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says asked ..

1 minute ago

College of Home Economics (CHE) extends date of ad ..

1 minute ago

Awareness campaign kicks off in Karachi: Minister ..

1 minute ago

Western Media Could Aid in Vyshinsky's Release Wit ..

5 minutes ago

Disney sees box office gains, but earnings fall sh ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani actors slam Anupam Kher for supporting I ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.