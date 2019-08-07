Chinese envoy deeply regrets, firmly opposes U.S. withdrawal from INF Treaty

Chinese Ambassador for Disarmament Affairs, Li Song, on Tuesday said China deeply regrets and firmly opposes the United States' withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in disregard of international opposition

Li Song presented China's position and proposition on the U.S. withdrawal from the INF Treaty at the Conference on Disarmament.

"Its real intention is to make the Treaty no longer binding on itself so that it can unilaterally seek military and strategic edge," Li said.

"If the U.S. adopts the above irresponsible unilateral measures, it will severely undermine global strategic balance and stability, intensify tensions in international relations, undermine strategic mutual trust of major countries, disrupt international nuclear disarmament and arms control processes, and threaten peace and security in relevant regions," the Chinese envoy added.