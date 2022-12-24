Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The conflict between Russia and Ukraine put China in "a very difficult position" making it choose between Moscow and Kiev, the new Chinese ambassador to the European Union said.

Fu Cong, who was appointed China's top diplomat in the EU last week, told the South China Morning Post daily that the conflict in Europe had soured Beijing's ties with the EU.

"Ukrainian crisis is becoming a problem for our bilateral relations with the EU," he said in an interview out Friday, although he added Beijing did not believe "it should be an issue or much less a problem.

"

The diplomat complained that the United States was the one "profiting from this crisis" by arming Ukraine and boosting state coffers with revenues from oil and gas sales.

Fu Cong said it was important that Russia and Ukraine cease fire, despite efforts of some countries that do not want the conflict to end. He also suggested that Brussels and Beijing lift sanctions they had imposed on each other.