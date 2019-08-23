UrduPoint.com
Chinese Envoy To UN Says Unacceptable To Use China As Excuse To Leave INF Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:40 AM

Chinese Envoy to UN Says Unacceptable to Use China as Excuse to Leave INF Treaty

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Using China as an excuse to leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty as the United States has done is unacceptable, the Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"It is unacceptable to use China as an excuse for leaving the treaty," Zhang said on Thursday. "China rejects the baseless accusations by the United States."

Zhang said that China also rejects the United States' recent missile test and its developments of new intermediate-range cruise missiles.

"Prior to its formal withdrawal from INF, the United States already announced its plan to accelerate the development and deployment of intermediate-range missiles and lately it conducted a test launch of a new type of a land-based cruise missile," Zhang said.

"China strongly urges the [United States] to... exercise restraint and... preserve the existing arms control regime."

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 citing alleged Russian violations of the accord, along with the reluctance of other countries, including China, to join it.

The decision caused considerable criticism from Russia and other countries.

Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has mentioned a possibility for a new arms control treaty in the future that should include Russia and China.

