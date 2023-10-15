Chinese envoy to visit Mideast to push for cease-fire

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) China's special Mideast envoy will visit the region this week to push for a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and promote peace talks, state media reported on Sunday.

"Zhai Jun will visit the middle East … to coordinate with various parties for a cease-fire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks,” state-run CCTV reported.

Not traditionally a strong player in the Middle East, China made waves this March when it brokered a deal reestablishing ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The development came as Israel appears poised for a ground offensive in Gaza amid an evacuation order from the north Gaza Strip to the south.

The Israeli army on Friday ordered all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and head south, despite warnings that it would lead to an international humanitarian disaster.