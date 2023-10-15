Open Menu

Chinese Envoy To Visit Mideast To Push For Cease-fire

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Chinese envoy to visit Mideast to push for cease-fire

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) China's special Mideast envoy will visit the region this week to push for a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and promote peace talks, state media reported on Sunday.

"Zhai Jun will visit the middle East … to coordinate with various parties for a cease-fire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks,” state-run CCTV reported.

Not traditionally a strong player in the Middle East, China made waves this March when it brokered a deal reestablishing ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The development came as Israel appears poised for a ground offensive in Gaza amid an evacuation order from the north Gaza Strip to the south.

The Israeli army on Friday ordered all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and head south, despite warnings that it would lead to an international humanitarian disaster.

Related Topics

Army Israel Iran China Gaza Visit Lead Saudi Arabia Middle East March Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

27 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

1 hour ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

5 hours ago
ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

12 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

13 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

13 hours ago
 India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

13 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World