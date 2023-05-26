UrduPoint.com

Chinese Envoy Urged Europe To End Ukraine Conflict Before It Spreads - Reports

Published May 26, 2023

China's special envoy Li Hui during his tour of European countries this month urged quick actions to put an end to the Ukraine conflict before it spreads, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing Western officials familiar with the matter

Earlier this month, Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li visited several European capitals, including Kiev, Warsaw, Berlin, Paris and Brussels to promote Beijing's peace plan for Ukraine. On Friday, Li held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

While in Europe, the Chinese diplomat called on his European counterparts to assert their autonomy from the United States and pursue an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, under which Russia would remain in possession of the former parts of Ukraine, the Journal said.

The officials said it is too early to dismiss Beijing's efforts to mediate the conflict, but allegedly questioned the country's ability to be an honest broker in any negotiations given China's close ties with Russia, the report said.

Liu was told that freezing the conflict is "not in the interest of the international community" unless there is withdrawal of Russian troops, the Journal said, citing a Western diplomat, who spoke to the Chinese envoy. They also said "it's impossible to split Europe from America" and that Europe would not end its support for Kiev, according to the report.

