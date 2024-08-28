Chinese EV Giant BYD Posts 24.4% Rise In Profit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Leading Chinese automaker BYD posted on Wednesday a 24.4 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2024, boosted by continuing strong demand for electric cars in its home and overseas markets.
The company posted a net profit of $1.91 billion in the January-June period, up from $1.54 billion in the same period last year, according to results published at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange where BYD is listed.
The firm said sales during the period stood at $42.3 billion, up 15.8 percent year-on-year.
The Shenzhen-based company -- which adopts the English slogan "Build Your Dreams" -- is the most prominent EV manufacturer in China, the world's largest automotive market.
Leaders in Beijing are aiming for car sales to be mainly made up of electric and hybrid models by 2035.
In July, such vehicles accounted for more than half of all domestic sales, passing the threshold for the first time, according to the Chinese Association of automobile Manufacturers.
Generous government subsidies initially helped sales take off -- but the policies were phased out in late 2022 and the market now appears to be reaching maturity.
Local EV firms have since been locked in a cut-throat price war as they fight to remain competitive, weighing on their profitability.
BYD has "effectively dealt with challenges brought by intensified industrial competition", it said in the filing.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights45 minutes ago
-
PetroSaudi execs get Swiss jail terms over $1.8 bn 1MDB fraud5 hours ago
-
Yemen floods leave 12 dead, 21 missing: Huthi media6 hours ago
-
Mauritania and Spain pledge cooperation on migration7 hours ago
-
Serbia expects to ink French fighter jet deal during Macron visit7 hours ago
-
Ghouls, Gotham and Gaga as Venice Film Festival opens8 hours ago
-
Thailand has suffered 'judicial coup': opposition leader8 hours ago
-
Israel launches deadly West Bank operation as Gaza war drags on6 hours ago
-
Discus great Greaves eyes magnificent seventh Paralympic medal8 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD posts half-year net profit rise of 24.4%8 hours ago
-
Discus great Greaves eyes magnificent seventh Paralympic medal9 hours ago
-
Nigeria pick Osimhen and Lookman for Africa Cup qualifiers9 hours ago