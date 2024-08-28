Open Menu

Chinese EV Giant BYD Posts Half-year Net Profit Rise Of 24.4%

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Chinese EV giant BYD posts half-year net profit rise of 24.4%

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Leading Chinese automaker BYD announced Wednesday 24.4 percent growth in net profit for the first half of 2024, boosted by continuing strong demand for electric cars in its home and overseas markets.

The firm posted a net profit of $1.91 billion in the January-June period, up from $1.54 billion in the same period last year, according to results published at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange where BYD is listed.

Sales during the period stood at $42.3 billion, said the firm, up 15.8 percent year-on-year.

The Shenzhen-based firm -- which adopts the English slogan "Build Your Dreams" -- is the most prominent EV manufacturer in China, the world's largest automotive market.

Leaders in Beijing are aiming for car sales to be mainly made up of electric and hybrid models by 2035.

In July, such vehicles accounted for more than half of all domestic sales, passing the threshold for the first time, according to the Chinese Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Generous purchasing subsidies from the central government initially helped sales take off but since such policies were phased out in late 2022, the market now appears to be reaching maturity.

But local EV firms have since been locked in a cut-throat price war as they fight to remain competitive, weighing on their profitability.

BYD has "effectively dealt with challenges brought by intensified industrial competition", it said in the filing.

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange China Vehicles Car Beijing Hong Kong Same Price July Market All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

1 hour ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

1 hour ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

2 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

2 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

2 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

2 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

2 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

2 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From World