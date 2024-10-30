Chinese EV Giant BYD Posts Surging Q3 Sales, Surpassing Tesla
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD reported surging sales on Wednesday, surpassing global rival Tesla in quarterly revenue for the first time as its push into overseas markets advances.
The Shenzhen-based firm posted operating revenue of 201.1 billion Yuan ($28.
2 billion) during the third quarter, a filing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed, up 24 percent from the same period last year.
The company's quarterly revenue figure for the first time exceeded that of American EV powerhouse Tesla, which last week posted $25.2 billion in third-quarter revenue.
BYD's net profit during the period came in at 11.6 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), the filing showed, up 11.5 percent from the third quarter last year.
