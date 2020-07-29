Chinese Ex-Professor Allegedly Fired for Criticizing Xi Intends to Sue Police - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Xu Zhangrun, a former constitutional law professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, plans to sue the local police after he was detained and dismissed from the university after criticizing the authorities, including Chinese President XI Jinping, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the media, Xu was detained in early july and was held in custody for a week on charges of soliciting prostitution. While the former professor was in custody, the university fired him for allegedly violating ethics guidelines. However, Xu believes that these charges are linked to his criticism of the Chinese government.

The Financial Times said that starting from 2018, Xu started writing critiques of the leadership style of the president, who he said had been implementing a campaign to stamp out dissent across Chinese society since taking office in 2012.

Xu plans to file a lawsuit against the Qingyang district public security bureau in Chengdu, which made charges against him, the media stated, citing a source.

Hundreds of Zhangrun's former students sent him money for support after the dismissal, but the former professor did not accept the help, saying that he could earn money himself.