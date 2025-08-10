Open Menu

Chinese Expert Rubbishes Indian Air Force Chief's Groundless Claim

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Chinese expert rubbishes Indian Air Force Chief's groundless claim

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong on Sunday rubbished Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's groundless claim that the Indian Air Force had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large aircraft during Operation Sindoor in early May. This claim lacks strong evidence and has been widely questioned by the international community, being considered groundless.

Prof Cheng believed that everything should be based on sufficient evidence. The Indian side has not presented any evidence, such as photos of the wreckage of the fighter jets, radar monitoring data, etc., while the Pakistani side had previously presented a large amount of relevant evidence of shooting down the Indian fighter jets.

Therefore, the remarks by the Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh are comical, implausible and unconvincing.

We may call it “self-amusement”, he said in a statement.

He highlighted that now, more than three months have passed since the India-Pakistan clash ended. India has never produced any evidence to prove that it had shot down Pakistani fighter jets. In contrast, the Pakistan side immediately provided a detailed technical report to international media after the clash ended.

Moreover, there are also confirmations from world leaders, senior Indian politicians, and foreign intelligence assessments that India suffered heavy losses of multiple aircraft. It is thus evident that no Pakistani fighter jet was hit or destroyed by the Indian side. On the contrary, the Pakistani side shot down six Indian fighter jets and destroyed S-400 air defense positions, among other achievements, which is an indisputable fact, he added.

APP/asg

