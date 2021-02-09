Chinese Expert Says Bats, Pangolins Ruled Out as Animal Reservoir of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Bats and pangolins are certainly not the animal reservoir of the COVID-19, since the coronaviruses identified in these species are not sufficiently similar to SARS-CoV-2, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday.

"Coronaviruses most highly related to SARS-CoV-2 are to be found in bats and pangolins, suggesting they could be the reservoir of the virus that causes COVID-19, on the basis of high similarity and sequences between the standard viruses and SARS-CoV-2. However, the viruses identified so far from neither of these species are sufficiently similar to SARS-CoV-2 to serve as direct progenitor of the SARS-CoV-2," Liang said at a press conference of the World Health Organization's expert team.