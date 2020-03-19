UrduPoint.com
Chinese Experts Recommended Stricter Social Distancing To Italy - Red Cross Doctor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Chinese Experts Recommended Stricter Social Distancing to Italy - Red Cross Doctor

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Chinese medical specialists recommended that Italy enforce social distancing rules more stringently to effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus, Valerio Mogini, a doctor from the Italian Red Cross' biocontainment unit, told Sputnik.

A team of 10 Chinese medical specialists has come to Italy with the assistance of the Chinese Red Cross. With nearly 33,200 confirmed cases, Italy is suffering from the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside of China. On Thursday, its death toll overtook the Chinese one, jumping to 3,405.

"They are suggesting that we be stricter on social distancing. In China social distancing measures were tougher than in Italy, and they really believe that this is the measure that can stop the spread," Mogini said.

He noted that the Chinese doctors in Italy met with their counterparts and local authorities to share their experience.

"It is great for us to see how they are donating their expertise, their time to help another country. This time of collaboration is something that is really in the spirit of the Red Cross and we are glad to see it once again," the Italian doctor stated.

What is more important, Mogini went on, Chinese doctors who have gone through the peak of the outbreak at home are "giving us hope."

Italy has been under quarantine since March 9. People have been asked to stay home and only go out for essential activities. All entertainment sites have been shut down, save for food stores and pharmacies. Public transport yet continues operating. Earlier on Thursday, one of the doctors from the team that arrived from China suggested that Italy "cut all the mobility" and halt public transportation.

