Chinese Export Insurer Strengthens Support For Foreign Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, a state-owned policy-oriented insurance company, scaled up support for foreign trade in 2022, said a report published by the Development Research Center of the State Council.

The insurer has driven China's export value to more than 810 billion U.S.

Dollars directly or indirectly last year, according to the report.

The figure accounted for 22.6 percent of the country's total export value in 2022.

During the same period, it served more than 170,000 clients including more than 140,000 small and micro-sized foreign trade businesses, the report noted.

In the first three quarters of this year, the insurer handled underwriting totaling more than 680 billion dollars.

