UrduPoint.com

Chinese Female Astronaut Inspires Graduates At Peking University

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Chinese female astronaut inspires graduates at Peking University

Exploring space means an enterprising spirit and an optimistic pursuit of the unknown, Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping said at a ceremony on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Exploring space means an enterprising spirit and an optimistic pursuit of the unknown, Chinese astronaut Wang Yaping said at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Wang, having been in space twice and also the first female on China's space station, delivered an address at Peking University's graduation ceremony and shared her space mission experience with the youth.

"I congratulate you on your precious time on campus and the coming new journey in your life," she said via video, which was her first public appearance since returning to Earth in April from the Shenzhou-13 crewed mission.

Launched on Oct. 16, 2021, the Shenzhou-13 spaceship sent Wang, along with her two teammates, Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu, to China's space station core module Tianhe, where they lived and worked for six months.

Wang underlined the importance of collaborative teamwork.

During their stay in space, the trio performed extravehicular activities twice, delivered two live classes, and conducted a series of science experiments and space application tasks.

The mission's success was the result of the joint efforts of all scientists and workers in China's space field and the close cooperation and mutual support among the crew, she said. She placed high hopes for the graduates to take on the glorious mission of China's space endeavors and serve the country.

Wang studied at the school of Journalism and Communication at Peking University and graduated six years ago. She is now working on her doctorate at the university's School of Psychological and Cognitive Sciences.

"I hope you will never forget your sense of justice and responsibility and always keep your hope and love for the future in whatever field you will be engaged in," she said.

Related Topics

China Ye April All From Love

Recent Stories

England's Morgan retires from international cricke ..

England's Morgan retires from international cricket

1 minute ago
 PMD advises authorities to remain alert during mon ..

PMD advises authorities to remain alert during monsoon rains starting from June ..

1 minute ago
 German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five ..

German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

1 minute ago
 Applications invited for support to orphans' educa ..

Applications invited for support to orphans' education

1 minute ago
 Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visi ..

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visited UVAS

41 minutes ago
 vivo announces its partnership as the Official Spo ..

Vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qat ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.