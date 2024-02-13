Open Menu

Chinese Film Market Starts 2024 With Stronger Spring Festival Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The 2024 Spring Festival box office in China has roared past 3.5 billion Yuan (492.7 million U.S. Dollars) within the holiday's initial three days, marking a year-on-year increase of nearly 17 percent.

Running from Feb. 10 to 17 this year, the Spring Festival period traditionally serves as a lucrative period for movie ticket sales.

The extended holiday of eight days is anticipated to draw more movie-goers to cinemas, promising a robust start to the Chinese film market in 2024.

On Feb. 10, eight films debuted, vying for audience attention. Among them, the domestic comedy-drama "YOLO," directed by and starring renowned comedian Jia Ling, emerged as the highest-grossing title so far, generating over 1.3 billion yuan in revenue as of Tuesday morning, according to box office tracker Dengta Data.

