Chinese Financial Authorities Allocate $3.9Bln To Fight New Coronavirus - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Chinese Financial Authorities Allocate $3.9Bln to Fight New Coronavirus - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Chinese financial authorities decided to allocate about $3.9 billion to combat the new coronavirus that has recently stroke the country, the Chinese Financial Ministry said in a statement.

"In accordance with the strategy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, financial authorities actively support the work on preventing and controlling the outbreak at all levels.

As of 17:00 [09:00 GMT] of January 29, 2020, all financial institutions have collectively allocated 27.3 billion Yuan [about $3.9 billion] of support funds for prevention and control," the statement read.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread within China and to at least 15 other countries.

The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as more than 7,700 infected.

More Stories From World

