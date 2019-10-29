Chinese firm completes 40 projects worth $6 bln in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The PowerChina, a state-owned company, has so far completed around 40 various projects at a cost of $ 6 billion in different parts of Pakistan.

"Besides, as many as 22 projects are currently being executed with a total contract value of about $ 2.8 billion," said Director of Party Affairs Corporate Culture Department SUN Degao while taking to a group of journalists.

Sharing the details of the projects, he said that PowerChia had completed work on Tarbela 4th extension Hydropower, Gomal Zam Multipurpose project, Khan Khwar Hydropower station, Duber Khwar Hydropower station, Darawat Dam, 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah Gas-fired combined Cycle power plant, 1320MW Sahiwal Cial-fired power plant project, 660 MW lucky Coal-fired power plant and 2x660 MW Port Qasim Coal-fired plant.

About ongoing projects, he said, that the ChinaPower is working on 50 hMW Sachal wind power project, 150 MW Tricon Boston Wind power project, 50MW Master Wind power project, 52.8MW Sahppire wind power projects, 30MW wind power project.

He said that Powerchina is the key player in the renewable energy sector of Pakistan and has 350 mw completed nine wind farm projects on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) basis till now.

He said that Powerchina has undertook part in Lahore Metro Transit Orange Line projects' track laying work, full line water supply and drainage and fire protection engineering work .

He said that currently, POWERCHINA Resources Ltd (PCR) has 8 projects in operation, 4 projects under construction, over 10 projects in pre-development stage in over 10 countries. So far, PCR has a total installed capacity of 4390 MW under construction and operation. Its annual power generation has exceeded 10 billion kWh.

To a question he said that Port Qasim Coal-fired Power Project is collaboratively developed by the government of China and the government of Pakistan, being jointly invested by PCR and Al Mirqab Capital.

As the first energy project implemented under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it was also currently the largest overseas investment project of POWERCHINA and is of great political, economic and social significance.

He said that Qasim Project has generated a total of 6.6 billion kWh of electricity in 2019 , achieved an accumulative generation of 14.4 billion kWh since its operation, and paid various taxes and fees of 225 million US Dollars to the Pakistani government, effectively alleviating the local power shortage and making important contributions to Pakistan's power and energy structure adjustment, people's livelihood improvement and economic development.

The project has won the "Outstanding Contribution Award" in Pakistan, the "Prominent Contribution Award" from Chinese Enterprise Association of Pakistan, the "Public Diplomacy Award" from the Chinese Embassy, the 15th Environmental Protection Award in Pakistan, and "First Security Award" from Sindh Province.

He said that PCR promoted the application of key technologies, scientific and technological achievements, and engineering methods to the construction of the Qasim Project, promoting the high-quality construction with technological innovation.

The Qasim Project, he said, adopted two 660MW supercritical units, seawater secondary circulation cooling and desalination water supply, and limestone-gypsum wet desulfurization, which saves a lot of precious fresh water resources, effectively protects the environment, optimizes Pakistan's power supply structure through "substituting coal for oil" and reduces power generation costs. The project company also integrates local construction teams into project construction, actively communicates with local engineering management technicians and shares construction management and technology experiences.

To another question he said that Powerchina has entered in the Pakistan market in 1987. Presently, PowerChina was imparting training to over 10000 local staff in Pakistan to enhance their capacity.

He said that China will extend every kind of assistance to Pakistan for its progress, development and prosperity. "Not only we are completing projects, but we are also making friends in Pakistan, we are working like a brother" he added.

To a question he said that Pakistan has extended invitation to PowerChina to be part of ML-1.