Chinese firm develops Al-powered ultrasound tech for breast screening

Chinese sci-tech company Medical AI has developed an AI-powered ultrasonic tool for breast screening that can accurately detect lesions

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese sci-tech company Medical AI has developed an AI-powered ultrasonic tool for breast screening that can accurately detect lesions.

The ultrasound imaging system driven by artificial intelligence has made real-time video detection a reality, transcending the previous two-dimensional and three-dimensional models, Beijing Daily reported Tuesday.

The latest AI system is adept at capturing lesions on the millisecond scale, which will remarkably improve the diagnosis capacity.

Based on their medical experience, doctors can identify a benign or malignant lesion according to its shape, edge, echo and calcification.

The AI-driven tool can master experience in a short time and assist doctors in making judgments more accurately, Medical AI technician Ma Lu was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

While a two-dimensional ultrasound imaging system usually generates 18,000 images in 10 minutes for each patient's diagnosis, the new AI system can process 50 image frames per second.

The diagnosis outcomes are limited within a 0.09-second delay. The system will be piloted in more than 10 hospitals in China, said the newspaper.