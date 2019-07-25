UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Firm Launches Ethanol Processing Plant In Central Zambia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:20 PM

Chinese firm launches ethanol processing plant in central Zambia

A Chinese firm on Wednesday launched an ethanol processing plant in central Zambia, which the government says will go a long way in helping the country tackle fuel problems and reduce poverty

CHIBOMBO, ZAMBIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A Chinese firm on Wednesday launched an ethanol processing plant in central Zambia, which the government says will go a long way in helping the country tackle fuel problems and reduce poverty.

The 9-million U.S. Dollars plant of Zhongkai International Company will result in the creation of about 200 direct jobs while another 600,000 people are expected to benefit from the investment.

The plant will be producing ethanol through agricultural products like cassava and maize while other by-products like liquid fertilizer, biofuel and carbon dioxide will also be produced.

Zambia's Vice-President Inonge Wina, who commissioned the plant, commended the Chinese firm for fulfilling its investment pledge by actualizing the investment.

The Zambian vice-president said the investment will go a long way in reducing poverty and vulnerability as well as in helping the country deal with its fuel and energy problems.

"This plant has given us the commercial value of cassava and farmers will now need to take cassava growing seriously," she said.

She further lauded the bilateral cooperation that has existed between the two countries over the years and commended China for its continued support in Zambia's development strides.

Li Jie, Zambia's Ambassador to Zambia, said the investment will help Zambia reduce its importation of ethanol.

He said the investment will have spiral over benefits to other sectors of the economy in the area such as transportation and service sectors as well as the creation of both direct and indirect jobs.

The Chinese envoy said industrialization was a sure way for countries to enhance development and that it was one of the pillars of the Sino-Africa relations.

China, he said, was willing to share its industrialization experience with Zambia and pledged to attract more Chinese investment to the southern African nation.

Related Topics

China Company Zambia From Government Share Jobs

Recent Stories

The World’s Biggest 24-Hour Book Sale – The Bi ..

6 minutes ago

One in Two* People Choose HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 in ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad to deploy extra flights for Hajj season

36 minutes ago

Dialogue process is necessary for regional peace : ..

29 seconds ago

Suspected Mastermind of 2017 St. Petersburg Metro ..

30 seconds ago

Mock exercise conducted to review response capacit ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.