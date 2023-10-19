(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A renowned Chinese firm Amer International on Thursday expressed its keen interest to invest in Pakistan's copper and steel industry.

The matter was discussed in a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chairman of Amer International Wang Wenyin here.

The prime minister welcomed the Chinese firm's interest to invest in Pakistan and apprised the company head of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He said under the SIFC, a facility of one-window operation has been introduced to attract investment in the mining and mineral sectors.