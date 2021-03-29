UrduPoint.com
Chinese Firm To Make 60 Mln Doses Of Russia's Sputnik: Developer

Mon 29th March 2021

Russia has agreed a deal for more than 60 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to be produced in China from May, the jab's developer said on Monday

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has financed the development of the jab, said it and Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech Co. "have agreed to cooperate on production of over 60 million doses" of Sputnik in China.

More Stories From World

