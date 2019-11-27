Chinese Firm, UNEP Donate "green Vehicles" To Philippine Postal Corporation

A Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, joining hands with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), donated 30 units of electric vehicles to the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), helping the country's postal system to increase the use of clean mobility

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :A Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, joining hands with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), donated 30 units of electric vehicles to the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), helping the country's postal system to increase the use of clean mobility.

Li Kunfeng, the vice president of TAILG group, turned over 20 units of electric bikes and 10 units of electric tricycles to PHLPost at the donation ceremony held on Wednesday morning.

"TAILG has continuously increased investment in scientific research, mastered the core technology of energy conservation and power saving of electric vehicles," he said, noting that the firm has taken social responsibility to promote energy conservation and environmental protection solutions around the world.

In the past two years, TAILG has donated electric vehicles with energy-saving and longer riding range in cooperation with UNEP to launch a testing project in many countries, according to Li.

The PHLPost manager of operation in Mega Manila Area Olive Valderama showed her gratitude on behalf of the country's postmen and delivery men.

"The new equipment will sure give us the ability to enhance efficiency during deliveries as well as reduce emissions," she said.

All the 30 units of vehicles will soon be put in use in Pasig City, Metro Manila, according to Valderama.

In March 2018, the Chinese firm signed an e-mobility partnership agreement with UNEP, aiming to introduce electric vehicles in the world.

They chose eight countries, including the Philippines, where the programme started as pilots, Li said.

The UN Environment's e-Mobility Programme draws on an extensive network to promote electric mobility, supporting developing countries and regions to shift from fossil fuel to electric vehicles.

Bert Fabian, the programme officer in the air quality and mobility unit of UNEP Asian and the Pacific office, told Xinhua in an interview that the introduction of electric vehicles could help Manila address such problems as traffic jams or air pollution.

"The new energy vehicles or electric vehicles are only one part of the solution but it is still very important," he said, adding that he hoped the pilot demonstration project in the Philippines to be successful.

TAILG is a leading player in China in its area and sells over 1.8 million units of two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles in some 70 countries and regions.

The PHLPost, which runs more than 1,300 post offices nationwide, is a government-owned and controlled corporation responsible for providing postal services across the country.