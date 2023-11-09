CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Egypt's international transportation exhibition has witnessed enthusiastic participation from Chinese companies, which are eager to take part in the transport development in the middle East, especially in Egypt.

The fifth Smart Transport, Logistics, Infrastructure, and Traffic Fair and Forum for the Middle East and Africa was held in New Cairo from Nov. 5 to 8 with the sponsor of Egypt's Ministry of Transport.

At the event, nearly 350 exhibitors from 20 countries displayed their technologies, solutions and products, covering the fields of railway, metro, monorail, electric transport, roads and bridges, traffic safety, maritime transport, seaports and logistics, as well as information and communications in these regards.

Meng Xiaohong, Marketing Director of China Railway Signal and Communication, told Xinhua that his company cherished the expo as an opportunity to promote products and brand awareness in Egypt and the Middle East at large.

China's Qingdao Haixi Heavy-Duty Machinery Co., Ltd also coveted the expo's potential regarding port terminal construction.