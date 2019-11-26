UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Firms Committed To Long Term Investments In Ethiopia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

Chinese firms committed to long term investments in Ethiopia

Chinese firms invest in various economic sectors in Ethiopia and are committed to long term investments, an official said on Tuesday

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese firms invest in various economic sectors in Ethiopia and are committed to long term investments, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking exclusively to Xinhua, Mekonen Hailu, Public Relations Director at Ethiopia Investment Commission (EIC), said Ethiopia has attracted 700 million U.S. Dollars in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first three months of the Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2019/2020, which started on July 8, with most of the FDI inflow to the east African country coming from Chinese firms.

"Chinese firms in Ethiopia are predominantly investing in the manufacturing sector followed by the service sector and the agricultural sector.

" "We've noticed Chinese firms are committed to long term investments in Ethiopia, unaffected by occasional instability in the east African country. They also invest in sectors being keenly promoted by the Ethiopian government," Hailu told Xinhua.

Hailu said the large number of Chinese investments in Ethiopia's manufacturing sector has helped boost the Ethiopia's export performance and narrowing the east African country's external trade deficit.

He further said Chinese investments in Ethiopia's manufacturing sector has also helped the east African country make progress in its import substitution scheme, thereby saving much needed foreign Currency that would have otherwise been spent on import items.

Related Topics

Import China Progress Ethiopia July From Government Million

Recent Stories

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

12 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

31 minutes ago

Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli prison

25 minutes ago

PM lauds stronger economic relations between Pakis ..

10 minutes ago

Sania Saeed criticizes directors for not highlight ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.