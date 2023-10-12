(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Some 50 Chinese companies are participating in the ongoing Brno International Engineering Fair in the Czech Republic's second-largest city Brno.

The Chinese firms are showcasing products, including laser cutting machines, machine tools, bearings, motors, and photovoltaic equipment during the four-day fair inaugurated on Tuesday.

Some of these companies are first-time exhibitors, while others have been returning for several years, all sharing a common goal -- to explore business opportunities.

Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd, based in China's Shandong Province, has already sold two laser products to Czech clients. "We brought to the fair three laser products, and they are very popular," Wu Yunhui, a sales manager from the company told Xinhua.

Bodor Laser, a Chinese producer of laser cutting machines, has expanded its exhibition area this year and witnessed significant growth in the Czech market over the past year.