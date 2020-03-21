Chinese Firms to Help WHO Supply Personal Protection Equipment to Nations in Need - Tedros

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Several Chinese companies have agreed to supply the World Health Organization (WHO) with personal protection equipment (PPE), so that the watchdog could ship it to countries in need, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"We have now identified some producers in China who have agreed to supply WHO. We're currently finalizing the arrangements and coordinating shipments so we can refill our warehouse to ship PPE to whoever needs it most," Tedros said.

He noted that the global health watchdog sought to "build a pipeline to ensure continuity of supply" with support from governments and the private sector.

The WHO chief also expressed gratitude to Chinese business magnate Jack Ma and his foundation as well as Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote for their help in providing essential supplies to countries in need.

"To support our call to test every suspected case, we are also working hard to increase the global supply of diagnostic kits," Tedros said, adding that the WHO was working with the non-profit Geneva-based Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics to contract additional labs to evaluate new diagnostics.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Over 260,000 coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide, with the death toll having exceeded 11,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University's count.