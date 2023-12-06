Chinese FM, British foreign secretary hold phone talks on bilateral ties

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with David Cameron, British secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, at the latter's request.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Britain, both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, bear important responsibilities for maintaining international peace and stability.

The steady and sound development of bilateral relations not only serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, but also has strategic and global significance for promoting world peace and prosperity, Wang said.

China and Britain offer development opportunities to each other, he noted, expressing hope that the British side will establish a correct understanding of China and grasp the general direction of the development of China-Britain relations.