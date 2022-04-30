Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday congratulated Jeenbek Kulubaev on assuming office as Kyrgyzstan's new minister of foreign affairs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday congratulated Jeenbek Kulubaev on assuming office as Kyrgyzstan's new minister of foreign affairs.

In his message, Wang said China and Kyrgyzstan are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, the two countries have witnessed sound and steady development of bilateral relations, with high-level exchanges getting increasingly closer, political mutual trust deepening and Belt and Road cooperation bearing fruitful outcomes, he said.

The two countries have supported each other and cooperated closely in international affairs, setting an example of friendly and cooperative relations between countries, Wang added.

China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to further strengthen cooperation between the two foreign ministries, jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for continuous development of China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.