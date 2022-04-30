UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Congratulates Kyrgyzstan's New FM On Assuming Office

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 01:57 PM

Chinese FM congratulates Kyrgyzstan's new FM on assuming office

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday congratulated Jeenbek Kulubaev on assuming office as Kyrgyzstan's new minister of foreign affairs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday congratulated Jeenbek Kulubaev on assuming office as Kyrgyzstan's new minister of foreign affairs.

In his message, Wang said China and Kyrgyzstan are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, the two countries have witnessed sound and steady development of bilateral relations, with high-level exchanges getting increasingly closer, political mutual trust deepening and Belt and Road cooperation bearing fruitful outcomes, he said.

The two countries have supported each other and cooperated closely in international affairs, setting an example of friendly and cooperative relations between countries, Wang added.

China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to further strengthen cooperation between the two foreign ministries, jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for continuous development of China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.

Related Topics

China Road Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

YoungStunners seen like never before, let's have a ..

YoungStunners seen like never before, let's have a look at what's cooking!

2 minutes ago
 Capital's air quality healthy as vehicular traffic ..

Capital's air quality healthy as vehicular traffic declines

3 minutes ago
 Power shut down notice in sialkokt

Power shut down notice in sialkokt

3 minutes ago
 Police hold flag march in Sargodha

Police hold flag march in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in P ..

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions - Novat ..

12 minutes ago
 China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations Lea ..

China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations League

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.