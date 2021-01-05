UrduPoint.com
Chinese FM Congratulates New PNG Foreign Affairs And Trade Minister

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a congratulatory message to Soroi Eoe on his taking office as Papua New Guinea (PNG)'s new minister for foreign affairs and trade.

