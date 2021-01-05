Chinese FM congratulates new PNG foreign affairs and trade minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a congratulatory message to Soroi Eoe on his taking office as Papua New Guinea (PNG)'s new minister for foreign affairs and trade.

In the message sent on Dec.

27, Wang said China and PNG are comprehensive strategic partners of mutual respect and common development.

He added that China highly values its relations with PNG, and stands ready to work with PNG to enhance exchanges and cooperation in anti-pandemic and other fields, so as to push for new progress in bilateral relations.