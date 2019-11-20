Chinese FM congratulates PNG new minister of foreign affairs. International trade

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Patrick Pruaitch on his assumption as the minister of foreign affairs and international trade of Papua New Guinea (PNG)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Patrick Pruaitch on his assumption as the minister of foreign affairs and international trade of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

In his congratulatory message on Nov. 14, Wang said PNG is China's good friend and partner in the Pacific island region.

The China-PNG relations are enjoying sound development, witnessing fruitful achievements of communication and cooperation in various fields, which have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Wang said China attaches great importance to the China-PNG ties, and is willing to work with PNG to maintain high-level exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, so as to continuously uplift the China-PNG comprehensive strategic partnership.