UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese FM Congratulates PNG New Minister Of Foreign Affairs. International Trade

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Chinese FM congratulates PNG new minister of foreign affairs. International trade

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Patrick Pruaitch on his assumption as the minister of foreign affairs and international trade of Papua New Guinea (PNG)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has congratulated Patrick Pruaitch on his assumption as the minister of foreign affairs and international trade of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

In his congratulatory message on Nov. 14, Wang said PNG is China's good friend and partner in the Pacific island region.

The China-PNG relations are enjoying sound development, witnessing fruitful achievements of communication and cooperation in various fields, which have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Wang said China attaches great importance to the China-PNG ties, and is willing to work with PNG to maintain high-level exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, so as to continuously uplift the China-PNG comprehensive strategic partnership.

Related Topics

China Papua New Guinea

Recent Stories

Getting Dirty to Get Clean! U.S. Government Englis ..

8 minutes ago

Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affair ..

13 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Not Proposing Officially to Russia to S ..

8 minutes ago

S. Korean Finance Minister Calls on Japan to Lift ..

8 minutes ago

New IMF Program Crucial for Economic Stability of ..

8 minutes ago

Germany eye Spain, Portugal or Belgium for March f ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.