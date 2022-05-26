Chinese FM elaborates on principle for China-Solomon Islands security cooperation

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday elaborated on the principles of promoting the security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday elaborated on the principles of promoting the security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands.

Wang expounded on three principles of promoting the bilateral security cooperation at a joint press conference with Solomon Islands' Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele.

The Chinese foreign minister outlined the principles as fully respecting the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands, helping the Pacific island nation in safeguarding its social stability, and proceeding in parallel with existing regional security arrangements.

The inter-governmental framework agreement on security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands, which was signed earlier this year, is intended to help enhance the policing capacity of the Solomon Islands for better maintaining its law and order, as well as protecting the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions there, Wang noted.