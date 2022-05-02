Chinese FM extends Eid ul Fitr greetings to Muslims

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin has wished Muslims across the world a happy Eid ul Fitr, a celebration marking the end of the Holy month of Ramazan

BEIJING, May 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin has wished Muslims across the world a happy Eid ul Fitr, a celebration marking the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

"Eid Mubarak! On this day of Eid ul Fitr, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world, a peaceful and joyful Eid," he said in a video message here on Monday.

In Pakistan, the Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated as per announcement of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday.

However, Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries and United Kingdom (UK) today.