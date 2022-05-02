UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Extends Eid Ul Fitr Greetings To Muslims

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Chinese FM extends Eid ul Fitr greetings to Muslims

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin has wished Muslims across the world a happy Eid ul Fitr, a celebration marking the end of the Holy month of Ramazan

BEIJING, May 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin has wished Muslims across the world a happy Eid ul Fitr, a celebration marking the end of the Holy month of Ramazan.

"Eid Mubarak! On this day of Eid ul Fitr, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world, a peaceful and joyful Eid," he said in a video message here on Monday.

In Pakistan, the Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated as per announcement of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday.

However, Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries and United Kingdom (UK) today.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Ruet-e-Hilal Committee UAE United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Muslim All Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistani olive oil farmers eying cooperation with ..

Pakistani olive oil farmers eying cooperation with China

25 seconds ago
 EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German ..

EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

27 seconds ago
 Young people from China, South Asia share opinion, ..

Young people from China, South Asia share opinion, people to people contact

29 seconds ago
 'We tried to make Imran Khan understand situation, ..

'We tried to make Imran Khan understand situation,' says Pervez Elahi

23 minutes ago
 EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German ..

EU to Halt Russian Coal Imports in Summer - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm commitment to further stren ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm commitment to further strengthen economic & trade relatio ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.