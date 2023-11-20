Chinese FM hosts Arab-Islamic countries counterparts in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted his counterparts from Arab and Islamic nations on Monday in Beijing.

They include Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

They are on a two-day trip to China to discuss ways to pave the way for the de-escalation of the current Israel-Gaza conflict, protect civilians and justly settle the Palestinian issue.

APP/asg