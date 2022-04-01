UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Meets With Uzbek Deputy PM On Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Chinese FM meets with Uzbek deputy PM on bilateral ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday met with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov on the sidelines of the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province

BEIJING, Apr 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thursday met with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov on the sidelines of the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Wang said that, since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uzbekistan 30 years ago, the two countries have trusted and supported each other, and cooperation in various fields has been continuously deepened, reaching an unprecedented high level.

He said China will continue to support Uzbekistan in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions and stands ready to work with Uzbekistan to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state to promote the development of bilateral relations.

China is willing to strengthen the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative with the plan to build a new Uzbekistan, enlarge cooperation on trade and investment and new energy, and foster a diversified and multi-dimensional cooperation framework, Wang said.

For his part, Umurzakov said Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to deepening friendly bilateral relations.

Uzbekistan appreciates China's development achievements and expects to draw on China's experience in governance, especially its experience in poverty reduction, Umurzakov said, adding that Uzbekistan is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields.

The two sides agreed to strengthen connectivity cooperation; explore the potential for cooperation on agriculture; advance cultural and people-to-people exchanges as well as cooperation at local levels; and deepen cooperation on health care and pandemic response.

They agreed to strengthen communication and coordination in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Wang said that China fully supports Uzbekistan in hosting the SCO summit in the city of Samarkand and is willing to jointly oppose external interference and fight against the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism. The two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan issue.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister China Road Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

2 hours ago
 8 die, 18 injured in coal mine accident in Serbia

8 die, 18 injured in coal mine accident in Serbia

34 seconds ago
 Jamal Karate Academy wins District Khyber Karate C ..

Jamal Karate Academy wins District Khyber Karate Championship

36 seconds ago
 PTI fulfills promise of power devolution to grassr ..

PTI fulfills promise of power devolution to grassroots level: Governor

37 seconds ago
 Canadian agency detects bird flu in another farm

Canadian agency detects bird flu in another farm

39 seconds ago
 About 40 People, Journalists Hurt in Sri Lanka Rio ..

About 40 People, Journalists Hurt in Sri Lanka Riots - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.