Chinese FM reviews six highlights of diplomacy in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said that 2023 was a pioneering, fruitful year for China's diplomacy while summing up six highlights of the country's diplomacy in the year.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaking at the opening ceremony of a symposium on the international situation and China's diplomacy in 2023, said:

- first, the head-of-state diplomacy was brilliant and created a new monument for major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics;

- second, the building of a community with a shared future for mankind was solidly advanced;

- third, the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was successfully held;

- fourth, the BRICS mechanism achieved historic expansion;

- fifth, the China-Central Asia Summit was successfully held; and

- sixth, the historic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran was promoted.

