Chinese FM Says US Bill Aims To 'destroy Hong Kong'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:26 PM

Chinese FM says US bill aims to 'destroy Hong Kong'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday condemned the passage of a US bill lauding pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, saying it "indulges violent criminals" and aims to "muddle or even destroy Hong Kong"

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday condemned the passage of a US bill lauding pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, saying it "indulges violent criminals" and aims to "muddle or even destroy Hong Kong".

The legislation is "a naked interference in China's internal affairs", Wang told former US defense secretary William Cohen at a meeting in Beijing, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang said China would "never allow any attempts to damage Hong Kong's prosperity and stability or damage 'one country, two systems' to succeed".

US lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that supports human rights and democracy in Hong Kong and also backs the territory's anti-China protesters, sending the measure opposed by Beijing to President Donald Trump.

