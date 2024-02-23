Open Menu

Chinese FM Stresses All Member States To Work Together To Make SCO Bigger, Stronger

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Chinese FM stresses all member states to work together to make SCO bigger, stronger

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on all member states to work together to make the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) bigger and stronger.

The SCO member states should jointly pursue the organization's sound development and make it a stabilizing anchor amid the changes in the world. He made these remarks while addressing a reception in Beijing in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the SCO Secretariat.

He pointed out, "There is a greater need for carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit and such a cooperation platform as the SCO."

Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said, "China will continue to take the SCO as a diplomatic priority, provide convenience and support for the work of the Secretariat as always, and support Kazakhstan's work during its rotating presidency of the SCO."

"China is ready to work with all parties to ensure that this year's Astana Summit will produce fruitful results, open up new prospects for the development of the SCO, and contribute more to the lasting peace and common prosperity of the world," Wang said.

Secretary General of the SCO, Zhang Ming, welcomed the distinguished guests and said, "Over the past 20 years, the SCO has grown from six member states to a big family of 26 member states, observers, and dialogue partners, creating a new cooperation model featuring solidarity and coordination, openness, win-win results, inclusiveness, and mutual learning among countries with different social systems and development paths."

He said, "The Secretariat will continue to provide solid support for the SCO development."

More than 200 people, including diplomatic envoys of SCO countries and representatives of international organizations in China, attended the reception.

APP/asg

Related Topics

World China Beijing Shanghai Astana Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

12 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

12 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

12 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

12 hours ago
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

12 hours ago
 Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

12 hours ago
 ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minor ..

ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA

13 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmer ..

EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open results

Tennis: Qatar Open results

13 hours ago

More Stories From World