Chinese FM stresses all member states to work together to make SCO bigger, stronger

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on all member states to work together to make the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) bigger and stronger.

The SCO member states should jointly pursue the organization's sound development and make it a stabilizing anchor amid the changes in the world. He made these remarks while addressing a reception in Beijing in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the SCO Secretariat.

He pointed out, "There is a greater need for carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit and such a cooperation platform as the SCO."

Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said, "China will continue to take the SCO as a diplomatic priority, provide convenience and support for the work of the Secretariat as always, and support Kazakhstan's work during its rotating presidency of the SCO."

"China is ready to work with all parties to ensure that this year's Astana Summit will produce fruitful results, open up new prospects for the development of the SCO, and contribute more to the lasting peace and common prosperity of the world," Wang said.

Secretary General of the SCO, Zhang Ming, welcomed the distinguished guests and said, "Over the past 20 years, the SCO has grown from six member states to a big family of 26 member states, observers, and dialogue partners, creating a new cooperation model featuring solidarity and coordination, openness, win-win results, inclusiveness, and mutual learning among countries with different social systems and development paths."

He said, "The Secretariat will continue to provide solid support for the SCO development."

More than 200 people, including diplomatic envoys of SCO countries and representatives of international organizations in China, attended the reception.

