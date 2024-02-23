Chinese FM Stresses All Member States To Work Together To Make SCO Bigger, Stronger
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on all member states to work together to make the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) bigger and stronger.
The SCO member states should jointly pursue the organization's sound development and make it a stabilizing anchor amid the changes in the world. He made these remarks while addressing a reception in Beijing in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the SCO Secretariat.
He pointed out, "There is a greater need for carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit and such a cooperation platform as the SCO."
Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said, "China will continue to take the SCO as a diplomatic priority, provide convenience and support for the work of the Secretariat as always, and support Kazakhstan's work during its rotating presidency of the SCO."
"China is ready to work with all parties to ensure that this year's Astana Summit will produce fruitful results, open up new prospects for the development of the SCO, and contribute more to the lasting peace and common prosperity of the world," Wang said.
Secretary General of the SCO, Zhang Ming, welcomed the distinguished guests and said, "Over the past 20 years, the SCO has grown from six member states to a big family of 26 member states, observers, and dialogue partners, creating a new cooperation model featuring solidarity and coordination, openness, win-win results, inclusiveness, and mutual learning among countries with different social systems and development paths."
He said, "The Secretariat will continue to provide solid support for the SCO development."
More than 200 people, including diplomatic envoys of SCO countries and representatives of international organizations in China, attended the reception.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
More Stories From World
-
Celtics, Mavs stretch win streaks, triple-double milestone for Jokic4 minutes ago
-
'Punjab has great potential to tap end-of-pipe pollution control', says Chinese Expert14 minutes ago
-
Milan, Benfica and Marseille reach Europa League last 1615 minutes ago
-
Tech titans yield to new EU rules before March deadline34 minutes ago
-
Mexican president faces probe for revealing reporter's phone number44 minutes ago
-
Reddit files to go public as 'RDDT' on NYSE44 minutes ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis records season best but misses world record1 hour ago
-
'Zombie' blazes and drought: Canada headed for another brutal fire season1 hour ago
-
Biden holds poignant meeting with Navalny's daughter, widow1 hour ago
-
Alabama court ruling on IVF 'outrageous and unacceptable': Biden1 hour ago
-
Biden holds poignant meeting with Navalny's daughter, widow1 hour ago
-
Lawyers pin blame on Baldwin as 'Rust' armorer trial opens1 hour ago