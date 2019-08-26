UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese FM Talks With French President's Diplomatic Counselor Over Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:11 PM

Chinese FM talks with French president's diplomatic counselor over Iran

China and France should continue the coordination between the two countries on the Iran nuclear issue, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said over a phone conversation on Monday with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :China and France should continue the coordination between the two countries on the Iran nuclear issue, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said over a phone conversation on Monday with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

After updating Wang on what efforts the French government has made on the Iran nuclear issue, Bonne said that France is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to ease the current tension in the region, and to sustain the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

China supports the diplomatic efforts of the French side and is willing to provide necessary assistance, said Wang.

China and France are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and thus bear important responsibilities for international peace and security, he said.

The two sides should maintain coordination, firmly uphold the JCPOA, and safeguard multilateralism, the free trade system, fairness and justice as well as regional security and stability, Wang added.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran China Nuclear France 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Lebanese President Calls Israeli Attacks on Beirut ..

5 minutes ago

S.Africa fails to stop attacks on foreign truckers ..

5 minutes ago

WASA officers directed to resolve sewerage issues ..

5 minutes ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight medical completed, ..

46 minutes ago

Iran's Adrian Darya Oil Tanker May Unload Cargo in ..

5 minutes ago

Trump playing positive role in resolving Kashmir i ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.