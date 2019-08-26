(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : China and France should continue the coordination between the two countries on the Iran nuclear issue, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said over a phone conversation on Monday with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

After updating Wang on what efforts the French government has made on the Iran nuclear issue, Bonne said that France is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to ease the current tension in the region, and to sustain the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

China supports the diplomatic efforts of the French side and is willing to provide necessary assistance, said Wang.

China and France are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and thus bear important responsibilities for international peace and security, he said.

The two sides should maintain coordination, firmly uphold the JCPOA, and safeguard multilateralism, the free trade system, fairness and justice as well as regional security and stability, Wang added.